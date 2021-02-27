Sadly, there were animals left out in the cold to fend for themselves during last week’s freezing conditions. Animal cruelty charges have been filed on a pet/livestock owner in Grapeland.
On Sunday, Feb. 14, officers with the Grapeland Police Department responded to a home in reference to animal cruelty.
Officers located four horses, four dogs, and one deceased puppy, approximately 12 weeks old.
The puppy was found frozen, locked in a wire crate, in the back yard of the residence.
Four living adult dogs were found chained outside, coated in ice, and without adequate shelter.
Officers transported the dogs to a local veterinary clinic for treatment.
Two of the four horses found were tethered in the yard by leads approximately four ft. in length.
The other two horses were found in a small pen nearby.
All horses were also removed.
Out of all nine animals located on the property not a single one had food or water.
“The animals found frozen to death in Grapeland underscores the need for stronger penalties in our nation’s animal cruelty laws,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action. “This is an extremely disturbing case. We applaud the local authorities for taking action, and we call on the authorities to prosecute this cruel behavior to the fullest extent of the law - an example needs to be made.
“The Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act would enable the U.S. Dept. of Justice to better crackdown on incidents of animal abuse, and Rep. Kevin Brady and Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz should step up and join in cosponsoring and supporting the measure as animal cruelty appears to be on the rise in the Lone Star State.”
