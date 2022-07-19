After months of selling homemade treats at the farmers market, Rhonda Coffman took a leap of faith and opened a shop in late June. The new store, Ms. Rhonda’s Gourmet Popcorn, is located in a small shopping center near Walmart and features nearly every popcorn flavor imaginable and a variety of other treats.
Coffman makes the gift-able bags fresh at home almost daily and displays them in her brightly colored shop decorated with floor to ceiling popcorn boxes, a range of colorful candies and treats, and of course, many flavors of popcorn.
Customers are trickling in due to videos posted on Facebook and TikTok but Coffman is ready for locals to discover her treats at the new location at 513 Old Elkhart Road. Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting Friday at noon.
Coffman worked hard to build her business for a year before opening the store. Customers from the Palestine Farmers Market will remember her friendly demeanor and enthusiasm for delicious popcorn flavors.
In 2021, she traveled to Houston two or three days a week to sell her treats in the larger market but she reached a point when she realized that opening a store in Palestine would be a better personal choice.
“I knew that if I didn’t step out I would still be driving to Houston two or three days a week,” she said.
The shop is Coffman’s first but she’s no stranger to selling homemade goods. At 12 years-of-age she started making popcorn treats at home and sold them to classmates to earn money to buy her lunch.
Opening the store was no easy task. Coffman found furniture and fixtures then painted and repurposed them. She also received help from many friends in setting up the shop.
Coffman’s favorite popcorn flavor is Cams Trail Mix, a blend of peanut butter caramel glaze with milk chocolate and glazed pecans and pretzels. Other best-selling flavors are banana pudding, strawberry cheesecake and caramel pecan. The most unusual flavor is the caramel bacon pecan. Salty and savory flavors include dill pickle popcorn, spicy cheddar jalapeno and salt and vinegar.
Other treats range from caramel apples to tropical pickles stored in a small refrigerator in the back of the store. There are also pop crispy balls, popular boxed candies and caramelized graham cracklins made from graham crackers.
A visit to Ms. Rhonda’s is perfect for shoppers looking for birthday gifts, party supplies and favors, multi-color popcorn, and custom orders with mixed flavors of popcorn. They can also order popcorn through her website, which offers free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
The clear plastic packaging allows prison workers to bring them inside the units where they can be given as gifts to coworkers or supervisors.
Local business owner and marketing professional Alicia Moran said Coffman’s store uses good presentation and branding.
“You can’t miss it because of the curb appeal,” Moran said.
Coffman is proud of the shop’s open design with bags of clear popcorn displayed on shelves that line the walls and features a large desk at the back.
“I looked at so many popcorn places and I didn’t want anything like that,” Coffman said. “It’s totally different from anybody else because it’s all my design.”
For information call 281-630-6507 or visit www.msrhondaspopcorn.com.
