No one showed up for the second public hearing on a plan to maintain the county's current tax rate next year Monday morning.
The 15-minute special meeting of the Anderson County Commissioners Court included a scheduled public hearing for anyone wishing to challenge the court’s proposed 2020 tax rate.
In a previous meeting, the court decided to maintain the current property-tax rate of 60 cents per $100.
During the meeting the Commissioners also approved the payment of the bills and financing a bid with VeraBank for 12 Mack trucks for the Anderson County Road and Bridge Department.
A public hearing for the budget is set for Aug. 26.
Commissioners will adopt the budget, following the Aug. 26 public hearing.
Commissioners began work on the 2020 budget Aug. 5.
County Judge Robert Johnston has said the county is well-positioned for the 2020 budget.
