AUSTIN — A Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died in a non-mission-related incident Monday, the Texas Military Department announced in a statement.
The soldier was injured in Brackettville, Texas, and airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio. The name of the deceased is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified, according to department officials.
"We are deeply saddened by this loss," said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general for the Texas Military Department, in a statement. "We are focused on supporting the soldier's family and are providing all available resources."
The cause of death is under investigation, and more details will be released at a later time, officials said.
Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the death in a statement saying that he is grateful for the courage and commitment of National Guardsmen.
“Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star,” Abbott said. “The Texas Rangers will conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy, and the Texas Military Department is taking action to ensure such loss of life never happens again.”
Operation Lone State is the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration issues. Abbott launched the operation in March where about 10,000 service members have been deployed to the border in an attempt to deter illegal border crossings.
The operation has since been plagued with issues from lack of pay to poor living and working conditions. Much of which is attributed to poor planning and deployment by the state, The Texas Tribune reports.
There have also been reports of multiple suicides among guardsmen with at least two directly tied to OLS. TMD said in 2021 there were nine suicides within its ranks.
State Public Affairs Officer for the Texas Military Department Col. Rita Holton previously said “there is no evidence to support an assumption that their decisions were made as a direct result of hardship denials.”
Nonetheless, Abbott continues to double down on the operation redirecting funding and resources including setting aside $1.05 billion for border barriers. He has said he is willing to spend as much as necessary to build the wall.
"From deterring illegal immigration, to preventing the smuggling of drugs and weapons, to curtailing human trafficking, the deployment of resources and personnel needed to arrest and jail criminals along the border is imperative to our comprehensive border security strategy under Operation Lone Star," Abbott said previously.
