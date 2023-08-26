Two fires sparked Anderson County fire departments into action Saturday afternoon.
Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores said a grass fire on FM 2574 quickly broached a treeline in Neches. The Texas Fire Service is assisting the Neches and the 84 East Volunteer Fire Departments in putting that fire out.
The Neches VFD had to contact Union Pacific to stop the train due to this blaze.
Flores said the Palestine Fire Department responded to a second fire, located in close proximity to the city limits on Hwy 79 at FM 3722.
These fires were quickly put out with no reported injuries.
According to Flores the origin of these fires are not yet know.
With little to no rain in months, dry conditions continue to plague much of East Texas, and especially Anderson County.
Last weekend area fire departments spent much of Sunday working to put out three major fires located sporadically across the county.
The Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a 90-day burn ban July 24.
In Texas, local governments have the authority to take such action to protect residents. When drought conditions threaten public safety, a county judge or commissioners can impose a ban, or restrictions, on outdoor burning.
Officials could lift the ban, if the county gets a lot of moisture.
Violating the ban ordinance constitutes a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
As of Saturday, Aug. 25, Anderson County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index registered 780 – which is within the 600-800 range associated with severe drought and conditions for rapidly spreading wildfires that are difficult to contain.
Texas A&M Forest Service increased the state Wildland Fire Preparedness level to four Aug. 8. Officials said the increase was made as wildfire activity and the growing potential for wildfires becomes more severe, making them harder to control. There are five preparedness levels.
