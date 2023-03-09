More energy and a leaner, healthier body seem to be the holy grail. Achieving success on those fronts is worth the effort, but, as Indiana Jones discovered, attaining the prize is easier said than done. It’s enough to make anyone wish there was a better way.
Enter Apex Nutrition.
Palestine’s newest addition is now open in the gray building on the west end of Palestine Plaza. Apex Nutrition is a self-described “healthy hangout bar” and offers Herbalife-based loaded teas and meal-replacement shakes, bringing energy and a healthier body within easier reach.
Owners Scott Smith and Teresa Mendez are not only extremely knowledgeable about their products but are an absolute delight to be around. Smith, who is also a firefighter with the Crockett Fire Department, is a virtual encyclopedia on the positive features of every shake and drink.
“The meal-replacement shakes do a fantastic job of providing all the nutrients you need to get through the day,” Smith said. “And the loaded teas provide a great energy boost without the crash you get from most energy drinks.”
The big kicker? Everything tastes amazing. The worst part of your day will be the guilty feeling you get when you feel like you’ve cheated on your diet.
“All of our loaded teas are sugar-free,” Smith said. “A couple of the shakes have a small amount of sugar, but most of our products are safe for a wide variety of diets, including diabetic.”
Smith and Mendez spent a lot of time and energy rebuilding the former ice cream shop. The inside is beautifully finished and decorated and offers a modest amount of seating. But make no mistake, the drinks are the reason to show up. The loaded teas offer titles such as ‘Tropic Like it’s Hot,’ ‘Snozzberry,’ ‘Miami Vice’ and ‘Purple Rain’ while the shakes go by names such as ‘Birthday Cake,’ ‘Fudge Bomb’ and the ‘Banana Caramel Elvis,’ none of which sound anything less than decadent but all of which offer a healthier option for energy or meal replacement.
Apex Nutrition is open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday and they will deliver to you at no charge.
Apex Nutrition is located at 2034 Crockett Rd. in Palestine. For more information call 936-204-9291 or follow them on Facebook.
