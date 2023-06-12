Apple TV podcast features Athens true crime

“Under Cover of Knight,” an Apple Original podcast that focuses on the 1996 death of Sue Knight in Athens, will debut new episodes weekly beginning Monday, June 12.
In a preview of the podcast, there are chilling voices describing how Knight was “there one day and then all of a sudden, she didn’t show up.” Another voice states that “there was something in her past she didn’t want showing up on her doorstep” and yet another states “she was alive after they said she was dead.”
The description of the podcast states that Knight was found dead in her Athens home and her will named a loose acquaintance as the executor of her estate. However, after an alleged phone call from the CIA and a dire warning from the local sheriff, the executor stopped asking questions.
The Apple Original podcast, produced by Spoke Media, asks the question of who was Sue Knight, why did she settle in Athens, and could she still be alive?
Steve Barksdale, a well-known Athenian, spoke to the Kiwanis Club in 2021 about Knight, as he became more involved with her than he ever planned to be.
Barksdale met Knight in 1983 when he was involved with rental houses in the city and describes her as a colorful woman with a thick British accent. They were casual acquaintances through the dwelling she rented until 1986 when Knight told Barksdale she would be leaving the country for an extended period. “What if I’m killed out of the country? What’s going to become of my stuff,” Knight asked Barksdale.
He had told her to make a will which was the last he heard from her, until Justice of Peace Milton Adams later informed him of Knight’s death. The will, it turns out, left all of Knight's possessions to her cat and as a bigger surprise to Barksdale, he was named executor of the will for a woman he only casually knew.
More about Knight’s death and the conspiracies surrounding it will be revealed on the podcast. Episodes of “Under Cover of Knight” can be found on Apple Podcasts and via RSS at apple.co/UnderCover.
