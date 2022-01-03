The Palestine Economic Development Corporation is taking application for the 2022 Community Development Project grants.
“We have started our application process as early as possible this year, Jan. 1, so we can collect, review and select winning applications in time to get projects started this summer,” said Greg Laudadio, Interim PEDC Director. “We have seen some great projects in the past. Palestine is lucky to have so many great organizations that contribute to the quality of life in our community. The $50,000 in matching grant funds can be split among several winners, or it can all be awarded to one outstanding project.”
Laudadio said applicants must be a nonprofit 501-C3 organization, or a government agency that support culture, sports, fitness, entertainment and community projects that enhances tourism, attract residents and visitor participation and contribute to quality of life, business development and growth of Palestine sales tax revenue.
The matching funds are payable as a reimbursement after the project is complete. The application process will be open through Feb. 28.
Past project funding recipients include The Museum of East Texas Culture, the YMCA soccer complex, Texas Youth Advocates, the Texas State Railroad, Boy Scout Troop 440, Meals on Wheels of East Texas, the Curious Museum, the Carnegie Library and Palestine Independent School District’s Wildcat Golf Course.
“We will work with you from start to finish,” Laudadio said.
For more information including grant guidelines and online application, go to www.palestinetexas.net and select “grants” or contact the PEDC directly at 903-729-4100.
