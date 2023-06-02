The opening of the Palestine Aquatics Center at the Palestine YMCA is rescheduled for Monday after repairs and improvements to the pool, signage and floors. Additional time was also needed train life guards working at the pool this summer.
In recent years the pool has opened during Memorial Day weekend, but the reopening this year falls one week later. City officials originally reported the pool would open May 31 but the date has been rescheduled to June 5.
On Thursday, City Manager Teresa Herrera said the pool’s reopening is scheduled for Monday.
“Leak detection was here yesterday, the floors had to be finished and the YMCA had to get lifeguards certified,” Herrera said. “Plus, we needed our state signs posted that we were missing, and we just got those up.”
The YMCA staffs and operates the pool and aquatics center as its managing partner with the City of Palestine. YMCA members can access the pool with their memberships and citizens who pay utilities to the city can obtain a pool pass at City Hall at no extra charge.
City of Palestine Parks & Recreation Director Patsy Smith said the delay was due to some minor repairs and upgrades.
“We needed to get some state regulated signs finished and installed,” Smith said. “The floors needed to be painted and we needed time for them to cure properly. We just wanted things looking nice and running smoothly.”
A schedule of swim times for city residents and YMCA members is at Palestine City Hall, at the Palestine YMCA’s Member Services Desk and online at either organization’s website.
For information about pool passes call at City Hall at 903-731-8400, ext. 1. For other questions call the Parks & Recreation Department at 903-731-8493.
