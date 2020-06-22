The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two missing women last seen in Palestine.
Jerri Light Baker, 79, and her daughter, Monica Anne Lee, 54, who have been missing since June 11, were last seen at a Palestine realty company.
Lee had sold property and was stopping by to do paperwork. An employee of the realty company recalled seeing Baker outside in a dark colored vehicle that authorities believe was a 2020 black colored Toyota.
Lee was believed to have purchased a new 2020 black colored Toyota a couple of weeks ago in Texas City, possibly a RAV4. Investigators have not been able to find what dealer they purchased the vehicle from, and without a VIN number they had not been able to search for the SUV through an OnStar locator as of Monday.
Deputies say there has been no word from or sighting of either since then. There has been no bank activity from the two women since June 11 and no cell phone pings since June 12.
They have both been entered into National Crime Information Council/Texas Crime Information Center as missing persons.
Baker and Lee are both from the Buffalo, Texas/Leon County area.
Lee has several alias, including Monica Anne Light and Monica Anne Cooke.
If you have any information with regard to these women or their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749 or Investigator Sallee at 936-355-0229.
