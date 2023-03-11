Travelers along the west side of Loop 256 have probably noticed some activity at the old National Guard Armory as crews have spent the past weeks taking down the once iconic structure on the west end of the property.
“The Armory in the Pines,” as it was known, is no more.
Retired Sergeant First Class Craig Landrum was the Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of the facility before he was forced to close it in 2000.
“It was unfortunate, but I was the one who closed it,” Landrum said. “It was still a functional facility, but it was not ADA compliant, so it had to be shut down.”
The armory was built in 1949 and served as such until the mid to late 50s when the brick facility was built. The old building was used for storage until 1972.
“In 1972 Robert L. Rhyne opened it as an Organizational Maintenance Shop Landrum said. “After it received that designation, it became federally funded. In 1973 Wilbur Barnett came aboard and I transferred from Houston in 1974. Guy Smith came along in the 80s. We were all E-7 when we retired from there.”
From 1972 until its closing in 2000, the armory, now designated as OMS #24, served as the central maintenance shop for National Guard Armories all over East Texas. Units from Crockett, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Huntsville, Corsicana, Mexia and, of course, Palestine had their vehicles serviced and maintained at the facility.
“It wasn’t just Jeeps and trucks, it was everything,” Landrum said. “Lufkin and Nacogdoches were Engineer units, and several others were Armored, so we worked on tanks and heavy construction equipment, such as dozers, as well.”
And the old building handled it all. It seemed that nothing could bring the old beast down.
“We supported 12 tanks in our area,” Landrum said. “We have had up to three inside the building at one time and never cracked the concrete. It was an extremely well-built facility.”
The old armory stood in its spot for 74 years. While it spent the past few decades on full display along Loop 256, most of its time was spent buried deep in the East Texas pines.
Robert Gore spent many years working at the armory before he retired from the National Guard. The old building held a deep allure for him.
“Every free moment I had while I was there was spent looking through the old scrapbook of the armory, so its history has always meant a lot to me,” Gore said. “I remember hearing about how it was called ‘the Armory in the Pines’ before anything else was out there. People could hear them firing practice mortars and rounds over the old building from all over the area. It held a lot of memories.”
Gore was gifted the scrapbook upon his retirement and keeps it to this day.
Make no mistake, maintaining such a wide variety of vehicles is no small task, especially when so many larger-scale pieces of equipment are involved. But the work was an every-day adventure for the soldiers who spent their time at OMS #24.
“I retired after 38 years military and 36 years Federal, and it was hard work,” Landrum said. “But how many jobs can you come home from and say ‘Today I drove a D8 Dozer and an M60 A3 tank,’ or ‘Today I worked on an M2 .50 cal?’ Not many.”
Today there are no more OMS facilities. In 2007 the Army changed the facility designation to “FMS,” or Field Maintenance Shops. The armory’s demolition will remove the last of its kind.
“There are still many Field Maintenance Shops in the state, but there is nothing like this old facility,” Landrum said. “It is truly the end of an era.”
