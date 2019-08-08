The Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested one suspect Wednesday, and issued warrants for two others, for the alleged theft of a Polaris Ranger ATV.
One female suspect, Andrea Pounders of Grapeland. remains in custody, Sgt. Ryan Martin said; Two other male suspects are also from Grapeland.
Reports show that, at approximately 1:30 a.m., suspects stole the Polaris Ranger, and various other items from a Latexo barndominium – a home attached to, or built within, a barn.
The owner's game camera caught the suspects in the act; photos were given to law enforcement.
“We released those photos on social media and asked the public to help identify them,” Martin said. “Shortly thereafter, we had several tips with enough information to get warrants.”
Martin said the Houston County Sheriff's Office appreciates the public's work in helping to solve this case quickly.
