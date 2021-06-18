Fine art can be found in businesses throughout historic downtown Palestine this Saturday as part of the Dogwood Art Council’s first of three summer Art Walks.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings, diverse art mediums and meet the artist in various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St.
“We are bringing art to Palestine in a tasteful, inspiring and educational manner,” said Ceila Polster, member of the Dogwood Art Council.
With a motto of “Art is happening in Palestine,” the Dogwood Art Council is a non-profit organization based in Palestine. Their goal is to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing art.
This weekend, art and artists can be found at The Gallery at the Redlands, The Redlands Office Building, L&L Shoe Store, Barnyard Boutique & Cool Cow Creamery, Shearz & Beerz, the Co-Ed Shop and Gleason’s Computer.
Featured artists include David Tripp, Greg Gunnels, Alli Scogins, Cecilia Bramhall and internationally acclaimed artist Mioku Carraway, who was set up at Charles E Dickens Fine Jewelry. Carraway closed her showcase early due to illness but will be back for the next Art Walk in July.
“I’m very excited to be a part of this Art Walk,” Bramhall said. “This is a great way for artists to partner with downtown businesses to showcase their art.”
If you cannot make this weekend’s Art Walk, two more are schedules for this summer to coincide with the Summer Concert Series, July 16 and 17, and August 20 and 21.
A t-shirt supporting the Dogwood Art Council featuring their motto will be available next week at the Co-Ed Shop.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, log onto their Facebook page m.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.