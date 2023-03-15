The Dogwood Arts Council will host its VIP Art Tent Gala from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, March 17 to kick off the 85th Annual Dogwood Art and Music Festival. The VIP event will feature live music, an open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres and, of course, exquisite art.
The Art Tent will host featured artists, and will showcase the fifth painting in a series by Artist William E. Young. Young committed to a series of five paintings, one per year, for the annual Dogwood Art & Music Festival. The Art Tent will also offer limited edition signed and numbered prints for purchase.
Featured artist include Orlando Guillen, Cheryl Whitney-Huebner, Mary Meier, Debe Frazer, Valery Guignon, David Hendley, Pam Smith, Kandi Underwood, Mary Lou Christie and Sylvia Morse.
The highlight of the evening will be a live auction featuring several packages to experience the very best of East Texas. Packages have values of between $400 and $1000 and feature overnight stays, event tickets and an array of dining experiences.
Those packages include:
• The ‘Let’s Party Package,’ a five-hour event/party at Nickel Manor in Palestine. It includes a South African dinner for 12 people, three hours of live DJ services sandwiched between two hours of canned music of your choice.
• The ‘Gingerbread House at Christmas’ package features a catered dinner for 10 and caroling around the piano at one of Palestine’s favorite Christmas houses.
• The ‘Pamper, Play and Stay’ package includes an overnight stay at Elmwood Gardens exclusive Bed & Breakfast, Salon on the Avenue certificates for a 1-hour massage, a haircut, color and style, and a Manicure, as well as two tickets to a Palestine Community Theater production at the historic Texas Theater. Guests will also enjoy a full breakfast prepared by Executive Chef Pamela Horowitz served in the Tuscan style Wisteria House.
• ‘East Texas Treasure #1’ includes four tickets to the Polar Express, four breakfasts at the Bird’s Egg Café and dinner for four at Little Mexico.
• ‘East Texas Treasure #2’ includes one night for two in a luxury suite at the historic Redlands Hotel, two tickets to the Palestine Main Street Whiskey & Wine Swirl and dinner for two at Queen St. Grille.
• The ‘East Texas Elkhart Escape’ includes a two night stay at the beautiful Owens Pond Cottage as well as dinner for two at Stockman’s Café and Rancho Alegre Mexican Restaurant.
Also available will be 30 ‘dinner for two’ packages for $30 which will include one bottle of wine.
Auctioneer for the evening will be District 5 City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Krissy Clark.
The VIP Art Tent Gala will take place at the Redlands Parking Lot located at 300 W. Oak St. in Palestine. Tickets for the event are $20 and may be purchased by visiting https://www.visitpalestine.com/events/2023/vip-art-tent-gala23.
For more information visit www.dogwoodartscouncil.com.
