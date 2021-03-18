Artist William Young will unveil his new artwork for the 83 Annual Dogwood Trails Festival this Thursday, March 18.
A special VIP event is being held Thursday night to unveil Young’s third installation artwork to be used for the 83rd annual Dogwood Festival.
The Palestine Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 83rd Dogwood Festival this Saturday, March 20, Kicking off the three week celebration of Dogwood Trails, featuring live music, art, specialty products, food vendors, kids activities and more.
Young is excited about the new artwork.
“I believe it captures what the festival is all about,” he said. “It has been an honor to do the art for the festival and I appreciate what the Chamber has done.”
Two years ago, the Chamber shifted the focus of the festival towards music and art, moving away from the status quo festival of “get your funnel cake around the corner,” to an upscale arts and music festival with art shows, buskers performing for tips, concerts in the Old Town Hollow, and an art competition that will include local youth.
At that time, Young agreed to create an artistic poster as the event's main keepsake, like the "Blue Dog" posters used for the New Orleans Jazz Festival. He agreed to provide art for the festival for five years.
The art can be used to make posters, postcards and T-shirts people can purchase. A limited amount will be numbered and signed by Young each year.
Last year, the Dogwood Festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Young stayed true to his word and unveiled a second installation, an elephant one-man-band in front of a building that resembles the Texas Theater in downtown Palestine.
An Art Show, featuring the works of area artist will be held the following night, Friday, March 19 in a tent at The Redlands Parking lot, located across the street from the hotel at 302 to 306 W. Oak Street.
There will be live music, art and catered delights.
Tickets for the art show are $20 a person, and are available at The Redlands Hotel, the Co-Ed Shop, Sweet Southern Charm, the Palestine Chamber Office and the Palestine Visitor’s Center.
The Palestine Dogwood Festival is the longest running Dogwood Festival in the state of Texas and is held in the historic downtown and Old Town district. The Festival kicks off the first of three weekends of the Dogwood Trails celebration with locals and guests celebrating the season of beautiful Dogwood blooms of East Texas.
A special tab filed with feature articles, event information and more will be included in our Thursday, March 18 edition of the Herald-Press.
