Art classes are now being held in conjunction to the Dogwood Art Council’s first Saturday Art Walks in historic downtown Palestine.
The first class is being taught by Jordan Crabill, who has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from UT Tyler. She owns Glitterboxx, an art studio in downtown Palestine located above the Cool Cow Creamery, that shows off her distinctive pop art style.
Crabill will be giving instruction on fun still-life acrylic paintings from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Redlands Hotel.
Crabill said this class is for students who are at least high school age and artists should wear clothing suitable for painting.
“This is not a craft class,” Crabill said. “This is an art class with educational art instruction.”
The cost is $35 per person and includes everything you need.
Light refreshments will be provided.
The size of the class is limited. Those that wish to attend should pre-register at the Redlands Hotel.
The Dogwood Art Council’s first Saturday Art Walks are held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in various businesses in the downtown area of Palestine. Throughout the event, art lovers enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful diverse art mediums and meeting the artist in various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St.
Art Walks are scheduled on the first Saturday of each month through December. There is no charge to visit and view the displays and meet the artists.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, call 903-922-5794 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
