The Downtown Art Walk will once again feature painting classes during its monthly event this weekend. Classes were added to the event last month and the Dogwood Art Council is excited to continue the instructional series.
The featured artist/instructor for September’s Art Walk is John Wells with the Bob Ross Company. He will instruct classes starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Redlands Hotel.
Wells, a 20-year Army veteran from Midlothian, is a full time instructor with the company and focuses on wet-on-wet painting techniques, also known as “alla prima.”
“The idea is to only add to a project,” Wells said. “We start with an even base of oil paint and add layers until it’s finished.”
The technique has been around for a very long time, made popular during the Impressionist period and used by renowned artists such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and Edgar Degas. Bob Ross perfected the technique and took it to another level.
“We will do a two-and-a-half hour to six-hour block of instruction on the technique,” Wells said. “It will be a hobby class, designed to give prospective artists a chance to see if it is something they want to do.”
While the Art Walk takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the class will begin at noon. Participants are urged to arrive 15 to 30 minutes early in order to get a spot and get signed in.
“Everything will be provided,” Wells said. “It’s meant to be a no hassle, no stress environment.”
Participants will walk away from the event with a finished piece of art according to Wells.
“Those joining us will be pleased with what they do,” Wells said. “At the end of the class I go around to each student and help them to enhance what they’ve done and at the end of the day they will have a finished product.”
And, naturally, life lessons will be learned. After all, it was Bob Ross himself who famously said, “We don't make mistakes, just happy little accidents.”
The Redlands Hotel is located at 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine. For more information call 903-922-5794 or visit www.dogwoodartscouncil.com.
