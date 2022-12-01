Historic downtown Palestine is set to host the best in local fine art once again this Saturday for the Christmas edition of the Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk series.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings and diverse art mediums. Meet the artist in various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford Street.
The featured artist for December is Geoffrey Stevenson. Stevenson will be instructing classes at Old Town Vintage and More located at 306 N. Sycamore Street.
Stevenson is a Fort Worth native and has been living in the Palestine area for 10 years. He specializes in graphite and oils and is a surrealist painter as well as a draftsman.
“In this class students will get a lesson in understanding form and shape,” Stevenson said. “They will learn the importance of value and lighting, introduction to the human figure and how to break down complex forms into basic shapes. They will also be instructed on the construction of the head and face.”
Cost for the class is $35 which includes all supplies. Class will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Arrive early to secure a spot.
With a motto of “Art is happening in Palestine,” the Dogwood Arts Council is a non-profit organization based in Palestine. Its goal is to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing art.
Visitors are encouraged to start their walk at the Gallery at the Redlands, where Art Walk maps will be available.
December’s Art Walk will be the final event for the year. Art Walk weekends will resume the first Saturday in March of 2023. There is no charge to visit and view the displays and meet the artists.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, call 903-922-5794 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
