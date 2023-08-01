The Gallery at Redlands is proud to host Natalie Head as feature artist during the August Art Walk in downtown Palestine.
Head will be present in the gallery from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 to meet patrons and offer her work for display and sale.
"Natalie’s medium is acrylic on canvas," said Gallery at Redlands owner David Tripp. "She infuses movement and airiness with gestural brushwork, reminiscent of French Impressionism but also touches of American Expressionism."
Tripp said Head is multi-faceted in her presentation. Her works range from paintings, sketches, murals, logos, lettering and commissioned art and some of her pieces currently hang in private collections across Texas as well as Minnesota, California, Kentucky, Virginia, Florida and England.
"Natalie has also been recognized in the film industry for her set design," Tripp said. She has received recognition in Hollywood, as well as cities in Texas, North Carolina and Florida.
Palestine’s Art Walks are scheduled for the first Saturday of each month through December when local fine art is on display from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in various businesses in the historic downtown area. There is no charge to visit and view the displays and meet the artists.
Maps for the Art Walk are available at the Redlands Hotel, located at 400 N. Queen St.
For the August Art Walk, live music will be featured in Rotary Park as Joel (Byron) Stark takes the stage. Stark is a Houston-based singer who has performed with Infinite Groove and the Billie Ledbetter Orchestra.
With a motto of “Art is happening in Palestine,” the Dogwood Arts Council is a non-profit organization based in Palestine. Its goal is to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing art.
For more information about The Gallery at Redlands call 817-821-8702 or visit www.galleryredlands.com. For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, call 903-922-5794 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
