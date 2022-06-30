Artist Staci Saunders has a special interest in painting Frankston’s newest mural along Highway 155: It’s for her hometown. Though many of today’s murals show abstract art or are painted by artists with no roots in a community, Saunders’ creation shows scenes with symbols and important themes of the town’s past.
The Frankston Economic Development Board is sponsoring the mural to create pride in the town’s past and improve its ability to draw heritage tourism. It’s also a further step in revitalizing the downtown square.
Monica Atwood of the Frankston EDB said the board added the mural to draw more visitors.
“We wanted to make it appealing so people would stop and see what we had to offer,” Atwood said.
The mural tells Frankston’s story in scenes. At the far left a large steam engine barrels into town, representing the arrival of the railroad in Frankston in 1902. The Frankston Depot, which currently houses the town’s library, stands in the background next to the train.
Saunders uses the library to read up on the town's history, but rather than presenting a timeline of events, she’s using scenes and symbols to remind us of the past. She’s painting possums in several places to represent the town’s former Possum Festival, which centered around hunting them.
“The Possum Festival was a big deal; one had 3,000 people,” Saunders said. “It’s so fascinating to find all the things that used to go on in Frankston.”
At the far right Saunders painted a Native American headdress to represent the Kickapoo Tribe and its influence on the community. A settlement called Kickapoo a few miles south preceded Frankston, which was built around the railroad depot and grew quickly due to many people moving from the older community.
More recent decades are shown by two pickup trucks in the center to represent the two families that owned and operated auto dealerships. The downtown park and gazebo are shown to the right of that. Saunders plans to paint ZZ Top playing music in the gazebo in honor of Frank Beard, the famous drummer from Frankston.
In many ways, Saunders is the right person for the job. She was born, grew up and attended school in Frankston and still lives there.
“It’s a tribute to my hometown and I’m glad to do it for them,” she said.
Saunders previously painted murals at Frankston Middle School and Poynor but has not painted as much as she’d like due to working full-time for the U.S. Postal Service. She looks forward to taking on more projects in retirement.
For now, Saunders continues to work on the mural early in the morning and in the evenings, provided the weather cooperates.
“It’s been a challenge but it’s been a fun challenge,” she said. “I’m just really surprised at how much people are enjoying it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.