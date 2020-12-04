Palestine’s Academy of Dance hosting its holiday dance recital at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Palestine High School Auditorium.
The theme of the recital is “At the Movies.”
For over 40 years, budding dancers have gotten their start at Miss Carol Bentley’s Academy of Dance.
In fact many of her protégés have pursued dance beyond the boundaries of Palestine. Although many have sought non-dance career paths, the special magic that is the Academy of Dance continues to influence former students as they now enroll their children in classes.
Children, beginning at the age of three-years-old, can explore a variety of dance disciplines including ballet, jazz, hip-hop, tap, and even a bit of tumbling tossed in for good measure.
While the grand finale of each year’s dedication and practice culminates in the much anticipated recital in May, Bentley also hosts a recital in December each year as well.
“My staff and I are very proud of our students and their accomplishments through the years at the dance studio and also in their academic life,” Bentley said.
Admission is $10 per person. Children 10 and under get in free.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
