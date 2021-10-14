Local attorney Stanley Sokolowski has announced his intention to run in the Republican primary for district judge of the 87th Judicial District Court serving Anderson, Freestone, Leon and Limestone counties.
Current Judge Deborah Oakes Evans recently announced she will not seek re-election.
Prior to entering private practice, Sokolowski was the first Assistant District Attorney for Anderson County. He worked in the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office from 2003 to 2014. While in the office, he tried over 100 felony jury trials including: murder, assaultive crimes, burglary/theft crimes, intoxication crimes and drug crimes. He was also responsible for writing appeals and twice argued before the 12th Court of Appeals. Sokolowski has also been an Assistant District Attorney in Cameron County, Texas and worked for a Justice of the Peace in Harris County, Texas.
Sokolowski has dedicated his life to public service. He is currently the board president for the Palestine Independent School District Board of Trustees. He has been on the board since May 2011 and has also served as secretary and vice president. He is a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America and is also an Eagle Scout. He has also volunteered with the Palestine Band Boosters, Palestine Athletic Boosters, has coached multiple youth athletic teams and with his church.
Sokolowski has been married to his wife Ann for 25 years. They have two children, Hayden who will graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University in December and Reagan, who will graduate from Palestine High School in May of 2022. Stanley and his family are active members of the First Baptist Church of Palestine where he is a member of the church security team.
A University of Houston Law School graduate in 1995, he was a member of the Houston Journal of International Law. Prior to law school, he graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Missouri in 1992.
Fairfield attorney George M. Robinson is serving as campaign treasurer. Visit www.sokolowskiforjudge.com to find out more about his campaign.
The primary election is scheduled for March 1, 2022, and the general election for November 8, 2022.
