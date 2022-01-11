Attorney Dan Scarbrough is running for District Judge of the 87th Judicial District Court.
Scarbrough, of Palestine, has been a licensed attorney for 31 years, having tried more than 300 jury trials and thousands of non-jury dispositions throughout his career. He currently practices in the areas of family law, personal injury law, criminal defense and litigation,
Scarbrough is running as a Republican candidate for District Judge in the March 1 primary election.
“I believe experience matters in a position such as this,” Scarbrough said.
Judge Deborah Oakes Evans currently holds the office. Evans announced in September 2021 she would not be seeking re-election. This district serves the counties of Freestone, Limestone, Leon and Anderson counties. Scarbrough has presented cases in all four of these courts.
Raised in Palestine, Scarbrough graduated from Palestine High School in 1976. He received his bachelors from the University of Texas, Class of 1987 and earned his law degree from South Texas College of Law, Class of 1990.
After practicing law in Houston for a year, Scarbrough decided to move back home and opened his practice in Palestine 30 years ago.
He is licensed to practice before the United States Supreme Court, US District Courts for the Eastern, Northern and Southern Districts of Texas including bankruptcy courts and the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
He is a member of Texas and Colorado Bar Associations and is licensed to practice in both states.
When he is not practicing law, Scarbrough enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife, his children and his grandchildren.
He also enjoys restoring and flying antique airplanes. He is currently working on a 1942 Boeing Stearman.
