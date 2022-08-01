Palestine Community Theater will hold auditions for its fall production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6 at the historic Texas Theater.
PCT veteran Chaundra Dantin will handle the directing duties for the production. Despite directing several plays in the past, this one will be a rookie effort of sorts.
“I’ve lost count, but I think I’ve directed around six and worked as music director and any number of other production roles,” Dantin said. “I usually do musicals and the large-cast summer shows. This will be my first non-musical.”
Her first foray into the world of non-musicals looks to be a fun one. A brief synopsis describes the play as “A smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor,’ where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show, an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.”
Roles are available for adult males and females, and auditions will include a cold read. Physical comedy is a large part of this production, so the ability to improvise is a plus.
“There are eight named characters,” Dantin said. “But for this one, everyone in the crew is really part of the on-stage action as well. Maybe a max of 12 total will be needed.”
Performance dates for the production will be Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford Street in Palestine.
For more information contact historic.texas.theatre@gmail.com.
