Palestine Community Theater is getting ready to bring a magical undersea world to dry land. Auditions for The Little Mermaid will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at the historic Texas Theater.
Directed by Olivia Goodwin, the play is based on the animated 1989 Disney film and the beloved Hans Christian Andersen story about a magical kingdom beneath the sea and the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, who longs to leave her ocean home and live in the world above. The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.
Goodwin, a 10 year veteran of PCT with 20 years of theater experience, will be making her directorial debut.
“The Little Mermaid is one of my childhood favorites,” Goodwin said. “Our community is buzzing with so much talent, and my production team and I could not be more excited to tell this story.”
Roles are available for adults and children ages 8 and up. Prospective cast members will be taught a song and dance and will read for roles.
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St in downtown Palestine.
For information or questions call 310-702-8909.
