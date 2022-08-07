The 2021 Artist of the Year Youth Talent Search Contest winners Gent Mountain Grassburs make their return to the Dogwood Jamboree Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Palestine High School Auditorium. The Gent Mountain Grassburs are an instrumental bluegrass trio made up of brothers Tucker, Gabriel and Bradley Whisenhant of Palestine. Each of the Jamboree’s features a youth talent search contest with a final compeititon in December. Final winner(s) receive a large cash award and a plaque naming them “Artist of the Year.”
Competing in August are vocalists Skylar Stevenson of Kennard, Josie Bettis of Bryan, Nathan James of Trinity; and an instrumental group known as the Paskvan Brothers, Tristan and Thomas Paskvan of Dallas. The winning act at Saturday’s concert advances to the final competition in December.
Producer Dan Manuel said the youth performances are popular and help many aspiring performers gain valuable experience on stage.
“These kids are super talented and will help make the evening an enjoyable experience,” Manuel said. “There are many talented young people in the East Texas area and many of them never get a chance to perform at venues like the Jamboree, so we have taken the liberty to allow them to do so.”
Other returning performers include Jodi Brown, Sissy Perry, Gina Mitchell, Cheryl McLen, Joe Hancock, Stephen Snoe, Manuel and the Dogwood Jamboree Band. Comedy acts include Flo, Jus C. LeRoy, and Kid Roy.
Door prizes donated by community businesses are available during the show’s intermission.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets to the show are $18 for adults and $8 for children ages 6 to 12.
Children 5 years and younger get in free.
Youth who want to compete in the Jamboree are invited to schedule an audition for the October 22 show.
For information call 903-729-7080 or 903-724-2556.
