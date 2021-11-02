AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott named Evan Young to the Texas Supreme Court, his office announced Nov. 1.
"Evan Young is a proven legal scholar and public servant, making him an ideal pick for the Supreme Court of Texas," Abbott said in a news release. "Evan's extensive background in private practice and public service will be a fantastic addition to the bench, and I am confident that he will faithfully defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law for the people of Texas."
Young of Austin is a partner at the firm of Baker Botts LLP. He previously clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and served as Counsel to the Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice, the release said. He will replace Justice Eva Guzman on the bench, who resigned in June, according to the release.
