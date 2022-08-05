AUSTIN — Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said the Texas Department of Public Safety continues to withhold records related to the school shooting, and accused the state agency of unlawfully denying an open records request.
Gutierrez filed a lawsuit against DPS in June, alleging it had not followed the state open records law that requires public information requests be fulfilled within a timely manner.
DPS Director Steven McCraw said he has not delivered the requested documents to Gutierrez following the request of Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Busbee.
Busbee, who testified before the court, maintained that stance, adding that she believes doing so would impede her investigation.
“I have a responsibility to make sure that any ongoing investigation … the contents of that investigation (are) not disclosed,” Busbee said. “I have a responsibility to see that justice is done and part of that is ensuring that any suspect is given a fair trial down the road, and that would not be possible if the investigation is public.”
When announcing the suit, Gutierrez, a Democrat, said he first sent open records requests to DPS on May 31 asking for "several categories of information.”
During the hearing, Gutierrez referenced text messages exchanged between himself and McCraw, where McCraw said he was directed by Busbee to not release any documentation.
McCraw later added that he would have provided the requested documents had Gutierrez signed a nondisclosure agreement, adding that at that time Gutierrez denied the offer.
Gutierrez said no such conversation occurred.
Even so, McCraw said DPS is mindful of its relationships with district attorneys across the state and only has an obligation to “conduct a systematic, comprehensive, unbiased, objective investigation that collects both inculpatory and exculpatory evidence and present it in an orderly manner, organized manner” to the district attorney.
“In all investigations, the last thing you want to do is undermine the prosecuting attorney in our ability to prosecute the case,” McCraw said. “That's critical throughout the investigation, and anytime we do release information, we always consult with the district attorney in that regard.”
This was not the first time DPS had been accused of withholding information regarding the tragedy. where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Several major news organizations across the state and country announced this week that they, too, are suing DPS for unlawfully withholding public records related to the mass shooting.
DPS and other state agents including Gov. Greg Abbott have been criticized for the spread of misinformation coming from state leaders regarding what happened that day.
Advocates for releasing the information say that providing documentation and video footage would clarify any misinformation. Busbee said that is all the more reason why it is important to keep documentation sealed until the investigation is complete.
Busbee said while the suspect is dead, her office is still conducting an investigation into the action of the nearly 400 law enforcement officers who responded to the event and allowed 77 minutes to pass before breaching the classroom door and killing the suspect.
She said her office is looking into conduct and behavior of individuals who were in that building and whether their conduct rises to criminal offenses.
“I don't know if there will be criminal charges, but I want the opportunity to review a complete and thorough investigation that's not been compromised, to make that decision,” Busbee said.
The judge did not issue a ruling Thursday.
