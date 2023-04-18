The Crockett Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 37-year-old man.
Albert Austin White was last seen getting on a bus in Beaumont. He was believed to be headed to Crockett but never arrived.
White is an African-American Male, 5’1,” 160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and multiple tattoos.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or 936-544-2862.
