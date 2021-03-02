The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Jessica Zuckero, 34, a white woman with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds, was last seen Thursday, Feb. 25 by her son. Her family reported her missing Sunday, Feb. 28.
Zuckero was last seen on a game camera in the woods near CR 4505 in Houston County, off of Highway 287 South, the road where 4-H Shooting Range in located.
Sheriff Randy Hargrove, deputies, Houston County Search and Rescue, a scent-specific dog, and a DPS helicopter are in an active search for Zuckero.
If you have seen anyone fitting this description to please call 936-544-2862.
