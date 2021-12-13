A Palestine man died over the weekend in an on the job accident at Eagle Railcar.
Charles Ellis, 59, was killed Saturday when performing routine switching operations. Ellis was a member of the ground crew on the switching team.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, around 11:08 a.m. Dec. 11, Investigator Robert Frakes responded to a report of an industrial accident causing a death at Eagle Railcar, 404 US-287 Elkhart.
The Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department and a Palestine Regional Medical Center ambulance also responded to the accident, but Ellis succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
Judge James Westley, Justice Court Precinct 4, performed the inquest and ordered an autopsy to be conducted at Texas Medical Management in Tyler.
This is Eagle Railcar’s first workplace fatality in its 20 year history. The incident is currently under investigation.
"Employee safety is Eagle's number one priority every day,” said Marc Walraven, Eagle Railcar Services President and Owner. “Quality, safety procedures, and consistent training, is of the upmost importance to Eagle Railcar. The loss of one of our own employees is devastating. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family."
According to Walraven, Ellis is survived by his son, Eric, and his fiancé, Theresa.
Ellis began his career at Eagle’s Elkhart location Aug. 25, 2014.
Walraven said Ellis held several positions at Eagle, including within the tank assembly department, the finish track, as a cleaning rack technician, and most recently as a switching crew member.
Eagle Railcar Services is the nation’s leading independent provider of railcar repair services. It has 10 full-service railcar repair and maintenance facilities located in Elkhart; Longview; Orange; Channelview; Roscoe; Wichita Falls; Cairo, OH; DuBois, PA; Washington, IN and Gordon, GA. Every shop offers cleaning, paint and lining as well as expert tank and hopper car repair services.
