TahWahKaro Distilling Company has officially relocated to the former Coors plant, 100 N. Church St. in Palestine, and expects to be open around July.
The facility is currently under construction, but the company has fully relocated to Palestine and hopes to be open and fully operational within the next two months. The company plans to invest $4,200,000 and create 13 jobs, over a five-year period, according to the Palestine Economic Development Corporation.
Founded in 2016, Justin Jackson co-owns the company with his three brothers.
The family-owned business describes itself as a small “grain-to-glass” distillery, and is part of the Texas Whiskey Trail, which could draw more tourists to Palestine.
They have received many awards, including two gold medals at the 2020 SIP Awards for two products, Cask Strength Straight Bourbon and Texas Rye Malt Whiskey.
“We have medaled, at some level, in every contest we’ve entered,” Jackson said.
Jackson and his brother, Jason, approached the city of Palestine in early 2020 with a proposal to move their Grapevine distillery to Palestine. The brothers were looking for a venue that would provide for growth, allowing them to build an outdoor stage for entertainment as well as tours and product tastings on site.
The company chose the former Coors plant property because it’s connected to a large open area that can allow entertainment on an outdoor stage. The new space will allow for an indoor music/entertainment area, an outdoor patio, a tasting room, a merchandise room and a meeting room that will hold up to 300 people.
The only thing standing in the way of the company moving to Palestine was limited zoning for the sale of alcoholic beverages.
The city council ordered the special election July 27, 2020 for the purpose of changing Article 11 of the City Charter to add the two additional street blocks.
The city held a joint election with the county during the Nov. 3, 2020 general election and the results, according to interim City Manager Teresa Herrera, were 3,632 for 1,879 against, which translates to 65% in favor.
The election results clear the way for the distillery to relocate.
