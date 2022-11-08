The award-winning Palestine Texas Pecans is opening a new store on their farm where locals can come to see and taste a variety of products. Owners James and Suzy Livergood are hosting a grand opening Wednesday, Nov. 9 with discounts and gifts. The Livergoods are offering a free gift and a chance to win a gift basket worth $60 to everyone who comes to visit the shop for the grand opening on Wednesday and enters with their email address.
Since purchasing the farm about eight years ago, the Livergoods have been selling, shelling and cracking pecans. They’ve also been taking custom orders submitted on their website and in person at regional festivals, farmers markets and through word of mouth.
Suzy said the need for a storefront arose as the volume of business and the need for a more presentable space grew.
“I was adding things to the website and I wanted to have them here for people to buy and I just had no room in the back,” she said.
Palestine Texas Pecans offers pecans at lower prices at the store because they can avoid charging for shipping and handling. Available products include a variety of flavored pecans, pecan butter, pecan oil, nuts and honey, a pecan snack mix called Texas Trash, one to five pound bags of shelled pecans, pecan pralines and mini pecan pies. Prices range from $4.50 for the pies to $60 for a five pound bag of choice pecan halves.
Flavors include chili, white or milk chocolate, cinnamon frosted, Southern praline and honey roasted. Visitors can sample the flavors or follow the crowd and opt for chocolate or praline pecans, which were the first to sell out at this year's Hot Pepper Festival.
Customers like being able to specify flavors and order Christmas tins in small or large with one to four flavors. Prices range from $25 to $35 and shipping is available.
“I built this business on the idea that you can choose what you put in it,” Suzy said. “There are not very many companies that let you have a choice of what you put in, so that’s kind of a special thing I do.”
The farm grows eight varieties of pecans, a diversity necessary for facilitating cross pollination in pecan orchards. The Livergoods’ Cape Fear variety has now won agricultural awards two years in a row at the East Region Pecan Show in College Station.
In 2020 the medium to large variety was the only division winner from Anderson County. The Livergoods’ Cape Fear pecan trees, named for a pecan tree bred in North Carolina, is one of roughly 50 Texas varieties.
Palestine Texas Pecans is located at 3401 Anderson County Road 2101. Visitors enter the gate and travel a quarter mile down a quaint country road to reach the store, which sits between the farm house and the processing area. The store’s holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information visit www.palestinetexaspecans.com or call 713-594-7530.
