Parents of infants across the nation have been panicking for a few months due to a supply shortage of baby formula. Grocery stores used to have shelves fully stocked with many options for infant and toddler formula, but a look at the shelves today proves there is very little to choose from.
Manufacturers say they are producing again at full capacity but it is not enough to keep up with current demand. Just two weeks ago, Texas was one of six states who were sold out of more than half of all baby formula.
This can cause problems for parents of infants who have to ingest a certain type of formula, possibly for reasons like gastrointestinal issues or allergies. When that product is not available, there is often no equal substitution available.
It has also caused issues for many who are on supplemental programs such as WIC, as Abbott Nutrition is the exclusive supplier for more than half of the WIC agencies nationwide.
There are multiple reasons that supply is short. Abbott and Mead Johnson, two of the largest makers of baby formula, have experienced issues with getting some of the ingredients they need to make the formula as well as labor shortages, which have slowed down production.
In February, the FDA issued a large recall of certain lots of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas which only made the supply issue worse. The recall was executed based on four infants being hospitalized and two infant deaths caused by a bacterial infection after consuming the product.
Many parents rushed to stores to stock up on what they could find. Many more took to social media and parent groups to see about swapping formulas or asking where the last of a kind had been seen. Many Facebook groups have been formed exclusively for this purpose. Parents and grandparents across the nation have been shipping formulas, trying to help each other out.
The stockpiling has created another issue though which has contributed to most retailers placing a limit on how many containers of formula can be purchased. CVS and Walgreens have placed a three formula container limit on purchases.
Some parents have decided to make their own formula, but pediatricians warn parents against making a homemade version of formula.
Pediatricians do say that although it may take time, most children will adapt to a formula change. However, they do clarify that babies who are on special kinds of formulas like certain hypoallergenic formulas or elemental formulas should consult their pediatrician first for suggestions on substitutes.
Doctors do not encourage cow or goat milk as a substitute as they do not contain the correct nutrition for infants and could cause problems. They also do not recommend watering down any formula that you do have, as it could change the formula ratio and baby’s kidneys are not able to properly filter extra water.
If the formula that your infant uses is still unavailable, your doctor might be able to order from one of their representatives. Another option is to order online from a well-recognized distributor or pharmacy, not an overseas operation or auction site. Local charities might have some stock available as well.
The major makers of formula hope to get supplies and products back up to normal level, but there is no timetable for that as of yet. The Infant Nutrition Council of American said in a statement that formula companies were “committed to ensuring continued availability of infant formulas for every baby” during the shortage.
