Just 11 days into August, students of Palestine Independent School District began their 2022-2023 school year today.
“We have become accustomed to starting school early to mid-August so that we can finish the school year by mid-May,” said PISD Superintendent Jason Marshall. “We have a very comprehensive summer school program that we like to finish before July 4 each year.”
As in the past two years, Marshall said Palestine continues to watch the COVID-19 situation and to update district procedures accordingly.
Marshall had nothing but praise for his staff and students as they continue to make strides after navigating the pandemic.
“Our students made tremendous academic progress last year as they continue to recover from the COVID shutdown,” he said. “Kudos to them and their teachers. We look forward to continuing to make further improvements on 2022-2023.”
School safety has been a key topic of state education since the deadly Uvalde incident at Robb Elementary School at the end of the May.
“We are going to expand our PISD Police Department and to make further safety enhancements as we continue providing a safe environment for students and staff,” Marshall said.
Elkhart ISD also began its new school year today.
Frankston, Neches and Slocum’s first day was Aug. 10.
Oakwood ISD will start its school year on Monday, Aug. 15.
University Academy will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Westwood, Cayuga and Grapeland start back on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
And Christian Heritage Academy will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18.
