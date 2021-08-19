Though the 2022 primaries are months away, Kathleen Bailey of Dallas is setting her eyes on winning the democratic nomination for U.S. Congress, District 5. She is running on her experience as a national security expert and former adviser, educator, small business owner, farmer and artist.
If nominated, Bailey will run against Lance Gooden (R-Terrell), who currently represents residents of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Van Zandt, Kaufman, Wood and Dallas counties as the second-term incumbent.
Bailey is a national security expert who served under President Ronald Reagan as assistant director of the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. She holds a doctorate in political science. During her service, she frequently worked with representatives of both parties in Congress. The democrat describes herself as politically conservative, voting as a republican and independent in the past.
Bailey said Congress needs more people with experience because its decisions have much greater financial and political impact on citizens today than they did 20 to 30 years ago.
Though she has never run or held an elected office, Bailey’s decision to run is due, in part, to a desire to defeat Gooden, who opposed the Electoral College certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6. She opposes Gooden’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and his support of the capitol insurrection.
“I believe the election was not stolen, period,” Bailey said. “And [Gooden] says that what the people did at the Congress was not an insurrection. Well, I think it was. He’s very apologetic of people who engaged in violence on the other side. I would like to see him defeated because I think he’s wrong on so many counts.”
A press release in December 2020 from Gooden’s office states: “Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) sent a letter to Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz announcing his intention to reject the certification of the Electoral College vote and urging the two Senators to join him in doing so.”
Dr. Carolyn Salter of Palestine, the democratic nominee who challenged Gooden in 2020, said she is not running for the District 5 seat in 2022 but also plans to vote against the incumbent.
“I think [Gooden has] supported the big lie, and I completely disagree with that,” Salter said.
Bailey’s candidacy is also based on her resolve to increase the number of women who represent voters.
“Today we have so many issues that must be dealt with by the federal government and by Congress on women’s rights, equality and issues that are of importance to families that I think that women have a better perspective on and that women care about more,” she said. “Women are a far smaller proportion of almost any profession or representation in our national life. I think that’s got to change, and I want to help do that.”
At 72, Bailey said her decision to run is also encouraged by President Joe Biden’s successful election in 2020. She sees similarities between herself and Biden, who served in Congress when she worked in Washington, DC.
“I decided that when Joe Biden became nominee, I saw that he was very skilled and had a lot to offer, and I decided I had a lot to offer, too,” she said.
Bailey’s other experiences range from teaching and farming to writing and film-making. She currently resides in East Dallas. After serving in the Reagan administration, she taught at several universities, including George Mason University, the University of California at Los Angeles and the NATO War College in Rome. She also wrote textbooks on foreign affairs.
In 2000, Bailey became a farmer in Hawaii where she grew fruits and vegetables, supplying local stores and restaurants. After her husband’s death in 2012 she moved back to Dallas, her birthplace. She has authored nine books and a screenplay, “Revenge in Kind,” which she made into a film in 2017.
Bailey is also an artist, photographer, and small business owner. Learn more about her at www.baileyfortexas.com.
