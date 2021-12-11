A barbecue fundraiser to help the family of Leslie Laningham cover funeral costs is set for noon until sold out Sunday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 13 in the parking lot of Rump’s BBQ in Tennessee Colony. The family will be selling and taking donations on barbecue brisket sandwich plates, desserts, drinks and chips.
featured
Barbecue benefit to cover funeral costs
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Obituaries
Services for Henry "Hank" Robinson, 82 of Crockett are pending with Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. Mr. Robinson passed away Thursday at his residence.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Man arrested for Frankston murder
- Rock Bottom Ranch graduates three residents
- Panda Express is ready to serve Palestine
- Valiant recovery of woman's body from edge of Niagara Falls
- Texas bans chaining of dogs
- Rhone Funeral Home seeks help in honoring 300 interred veterans
- Oklahoma executes oldest death row inmate
- High school basketball: Lady Tigers secure gold bracket championship over Maidens, 42-36
- DSHS investigates rare human case of rabies
- Municipal Judge running for County Court at Law seat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.