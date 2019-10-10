A distemper outbreak Thursday closed BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society, until Oct. 21.
BARC's closure is part of a quarantine, during which no animals will be accepted or adopted.
Canine distemper is a viral disease affecting a variety of wild and domestic animals, including coyotes, foxes, pandas, wolves, ferrets, skunks, raccoons, primates, and some large cats.
Signs of distemper include mild respiratory problems that are indistinguishable from kennel cough, severe pneumonia, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea. Distemper also can lead to death.
Commonly observed early signs include a runny nose, vomiting and diarrhea, dehydration, excessive salivation, coughing, labored breathing, loss of appetite, and weight loss.
For more information, call 903-729-8074.
