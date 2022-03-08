BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society, is developing alternative ways to find homes for the animals placed in its care.
In the month of January alone, BARC took in 145 animals, most of them strays brought in by individuals or animal control and some surrendered by their owners. A total of 56 were euthanized, mostly due to illness, but two because of a lack of space.
Dee Dee Turnage, one of BARC's board members and wife of the board's president Jim Turnage, has worked to find homes for many of these animals by contacting rescues up north. Animal rescues locate temporary and permanent housing for shelter animals to free up space for more animals at shelters.
BARC has sent animals to Peyton's Safe Haven in New Jersey, the Big Dog Rescue project in the northeast and the Hope Highway in Wisconsin.
This past Friday, 22 of BARC's dogs were sent to the Hope Highway Rescue.
"It's constantly calling and putting the word out that you need help,” Dee Dee said. “I hate to say it, but there's so many shelters in Texas that are kill shelters, but I think we've done fantastic, even compared to two to three years ago.”
“This is a monumental day to see nearly half of our shelter area emptied. It stays full, pretty much, so this is really a big deal," Jim said. “This last rescue trip was the first time so many dogs were taken at once.”
"We're hoping that in the future this keeps up," Dee Dee said.
In the northern United States, dogs are in higher demand because there's a relative shortage since they have spay and neuter laws that don't exist here, Dee Dee said.
BARC is currently in the process of working with another partner, Best Friends Network, the largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. They provide resources and mentorship to shelters to help with re-homing animals. Best Friends Network's goal is to end the killing of dogs and cats at shelters by 2025.
BARC is also eager to expand their local foster program. Fostering an animal is a short-term commitment to help the shelter avoid euthanizing animals simply because there isn't enough space. These shelter animals usually need foster homes for two weeks to a month.
Fostering is an important step in getting more animals into rescues.
"Rescues like for them to have fosters because it teaches them socialization," Dee Dee said. "It's hard for these animals to stay in these kennels 24 hours a day. We need fosters. I'm the only foster there is."
"It also gives rescues time to locate adopters while the animals are being fostered," Jim said.
Foster homes are needed for both dogs and cats and the opportunity is open to people residing in a home or an apartment and willing to undergo a home visit and a foster orientation. Applications are available at BARC.
To slow the cycle of animal overpopulation associated with neglect and homelessness, BARC has a spay and neutering program for both surrendered animals and pets in the community who already have owners, as space allows.
Sterilization is done once a month, usually the second Thursday. Most surrendered animals are sterilized, microchipped and vaccinated against rabies once they're ready for adoption.
For pet owners interested in pricing, dog sterilization ranges from $55 to $65 depending on gender and cat sterilization from $35 to $45.
Microchipping and rabies shots are offered to pets at a discount if bundled together. Pet owners interested in getting their pet spayed or neutered should call ahead of time to make sure of availability.
Along with their fervent re-homing efforts to give their animals a second shot at life, BARC is incorporating other positive updates at the shelter.
“Our environment has changed drastically over the last several years to try and develop a better attitude,” Jim said. “Working at a shelter is hard, so we've tried to bring it all back up."
Dee Dee and her friends transformed the interior of the shelter from institutional to whimsical. They painted animal murals in the entry and the meet and greet rooms where potential adopters can get to know shelter animals.
The shelter throws parties for their animals that have reached milestones while under their care. Spock, named after the Star Trek character because of his splayed feet, arrived at the shelter with heartworms. Thanks to generous donations, he is now heartworm negative and had a party Friday to commemorate the event with pizza, balloons and even a Starbucks pup cup the day before.
BARC also has plans to complete a dog park on the old shelter's grounds this April so the dogs can have a fenced-in outdoor space to roam and play. Dee Dee hopes this will socialize the animals faster to increase their readiness for foster homes and adoption. The shelter is requesting donations for completion of the project to go towards amenities like water sources, benches and agility structures for the dogs.
Donations can be made at www.barctx.org to the Rescue Me Dog Park Fundraiser. Checks can also be mailed to ACHS, PO BOX 63, Palestine, TX 75803.
Dee Dee stressed that socialization efforts in and outside of the dog park to get animals ready for adoption aren't possible without help from volunteers, and the shelter is in need of them. Anyone 18 or older is welcome to fill out a simple and quick application available at the shelter. People younger than 18 can volunteer as well but must be accompanied by an adult.
For potential volunteers who aren't comfortable walking dogs or may not like the outdoors, there are plenty of cats who need socialization with humans indoors as well.
Animals are available for adoption at the shelter year-round. The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
They will also be sponsoring special adoption events at Pet Sense on these dates this year:
• March 17
• April 16
• May 14
• June 17
• June 25
• July 2
• Aug. 13
• Aug. 26
• Sept. 10
• Oct. 15
• Nov. 26
• and Dec. 17.
To view pets currently up for adoption, go to barctx.org, PetFinder or BARC The Humane Society's Facebook page. BARC is located at 335 Armory Rd in Palestine and can be reached by phone at 903-729-8074.
Dogs can be adopted for $70 to $80 and cats for $50 to $60, which covers the cost to sterilize, microchip and vaccinate them against rabies.
