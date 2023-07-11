BARC gala raises $54K for costs, new programs

BARC The Anderson County Humane Society raised $42,000 in donations at the Evening Under the Stars Gala Saturday. Roughly 200 supporters from the community, several elected officials and a handful of canines attended the lively party at The Historic event center.
BARC Vice President DeeDee Turnage said the fundraiser brought in $54,000 and netted $42,000. The difference of $12,000 was used to pay expenses.
“I think people would like to know how much money the gala actually brought in, which was $54,000,” she said.
Part of the earnings will go toward the shelter’s operating costs, which average $400,000 per year. Part of the funds will also replace worn equipment, medical and veterinary needs, food for the animals, transport needs and building maintenance.
“There has been very little spent towards the maintenance of the building all the years, because they simply didn’t have the money,” Turnage said. “BARC also plans to take a generous amount of the fundraiser proceeds to go towards their spay and neuter program for Palestine residents.”
Under its new spay and neuter program, BARC will give vouchers to individuals who live in Palestine for sterilization of their pets.
The gala’s success follows on the heels of a $7,500 grant received last month from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for fiscal year 2023, Aug. 31 to Aug. 30.
BARC President Jim Turnage said the spay and neuter clinics will help control stray animals through vouchers distributed to pet owners with unsterilized animals.
“This is to help with our goal to fund sterilization programs,” he said. “Which we feel is needed to slow down the large stray animal populations in our community.”
Owners of two newly adopted dogs shared stories as their animals took turns standing by patiently and barking with excitement. Pocky, with owners Alex and Shala Good, and Astro, with owner Kathryn Wermeling, were canines whose lives were saved after BARC started its new no-kill policy months ago.
“We love him,” Alex Good said of his family’s new pet, Pocky. “These guys at BARC do amazing work every day, every week. This is one happy ending after another happy ending.”
James Turnage thanked the community and several individuals for their support and explained that 15 to 20 volunteers help the shelter weekly and three schools bring their students on a regular basis to help during the school year.
The gala held silent and live auctions of items donated by local businesses and organizations. Items included art, food and gift baskets, an electric guitar, grass-fed beef, an event package from The Historic, an airline gift card, luggage, vacation packages and more.
The custom electric guitar was donated and signed by members of the Palestine-based Whiskey Meyers band and sold for more than $4,000.
James Turnage encouraged guests to participate in the shelter’s Five Alive program, a $5 per month donation through an automatic bank draw. The program is available at www. barctx.org/donate.
