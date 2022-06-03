BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society, is hosting a fundraiser and bake sale Saturday June 4. The fundraiser and bake sale begins at 8 a.m. at the shelter located at 335 Armory Road on the shelter grounds in Palestine. Proceeds will go to programs that support the shelter's efforts to become no-kill shelter by 2023.
"Establishing a no kill shelter in Anderson County will depend on the support of businesses, organizations, clubs, law enforcement and its citizens," said DeeDee Turnage, a BARC board member.
In order to be labeled a no kill shelter, BARC will have to place a minimum of 90% of their animals into homes, reserving euthanasia for only terminally ill or highly aggressive animals.
Having just sent 41 animals on another rescue trip this month, BARC continues to stride forward toward this goal. But as Turnage states, they need more programs in place to make their efforts successful and spare the lives of animals that are euthanized simply because a lack of space.
Programs BARC is planning on include financial assistance for spay/neutering, community outreach food and vaccination programs for pets and education to prevent owners from surrendering their pets to1 the shelter.
Achieving the status of a no kill shelter will also make BARC eligible to apply for more grants and financial assistance from organizations like the Best Friends Society to support the shelter animals. BARC will be meeting with the Best Friends Society later this month to further discuss plans for becoming a no kill shelter.
"We are hoping in the future to receive a grant or generous donation to obtain a van where we can assist with transport of animals to rescues and vet offices," Turnage said.
Rescues the shelter works with have recently said they won't be able to come as often due to the increase in gas prices.
Turnage also reports that BARC's volunteer and foster programs are growing, but help is still needed.
Items for sale at the fundraiser will include antiques, jewelry, clothes, home décor items, plants, lawn items, pet supplies, tools, outdoor gear and equipment, and appliances and electronics.
Donations and volunteers at the fundraiser are still needed.
Donations can be made at barctx.org.
For more information, contact DeeDee Turnage at 903-724-8419 or Lana Wardell at 214-693-4377.
All donations are tax deductible.
