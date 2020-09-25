More than 750 Texas bars have reopened as restaurants since the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued new guidelines allowing bars, that also serve food, the chance to reclassify themselves as restaurants on July 30.
The new ruling allows any bar, including Billy Bob’s “The worlds largest Honky Tonk” to open up as a restaurant as long as they meet the permit guidelines and criteria.
Through the new TABC Food and Beverage permit, that attaches to a bar's current license, a bar can reopen with an on-site or off-site kitchen as long as at least 51% of business sales come from food and other sales not related to alcohol.
Under the new permit guidelines, now that restaurants are up to 75% capacity, bars that serve food can be as well.
The Shelton Gin is now open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday and Friday and noon to 2 a.m. Saturday. They are expected to be open seven days a week soon.
Texas bars had no avenue of reopening under the current COVID-19 guidelines until the new permit allowance was issued.
“Since Governor Greg Abbott’s latest ruling did not open up bars, it was an absolute must The Shelton Gin open as a restaurant under the new guidelines,” said Viral Gandhi, owner. “The survival of this business can only happen if we reopen now.”
The Shelton Gin in Palestine, shut down since June 26, reopened at noon this past Saturday for lunch under the new TABC guidelines.
Its new menu offers a wide-variety of foods, including appetizers, breakfast, steak, fish, hamburgers, hot dogs and Tex-Mex.
Bars were originally shut down by Abbott March 19, allowed to reopen at 25% May 22, and then shut back down on June 26.
