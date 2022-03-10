AUSTIN — Texas filed an amended lawsuit against the Biden Administration on Wednesday claiming that the federal government does not have the authority to withhold federal funding to states where officials set policies that classify transgender youth health care as child abuse.
The intensity of argument surrounding trans youth health care has magnified over the past few weeks after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an nonbinding opinion in late February stating that gender-affirming procedures for minors and prescription of puberty blockers constitutes as child abuse under Texas law.
Gov. Greg Abbott quickly jumped on the issue, directing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any parent or medical professional who provides an adolescent child with gender-affirming health care. At least five families are already under investigation, according to the Texas Tribune.
Now, in the latest lawsuit against the Biden Administration, Paxton argues the federal government does not have the authority “to govern the medical profession and set family policies, including what may constitute child abuse in state family law courts.”
“It is time for the Biden Administration to quit forcing their political agenda,” Paxton said in a statement. “This is about the safety of children. It is time to put their well-being first.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance last week in an effort to protect trans youth.
In it, the guidance empowers HHS to withhold federal funding from states that do not adhere, per the lawsuit. Specifically, it states that doctors and other staff members who receive federal funding could lose such dollars if they comply with state directives to report gender-affirming care.
HHS and the White House issued a statement following Abbott's directive condemning the stances of Texas leaders on transgender youth care.
“The Texas government’s attacks against transgender youth and those who love and care for them are discriminatory and unconscionable,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement when the guidance was released. “At HHS, we listen to medical experts and doctors, and they agree with us, that access to affirming care for transgender youth is essential and can be life-saving.”
Biden called the directives "cynical and dangerous."
"Affirming a transgender child’s identity is one of the best things a parent, teacher, or doctor can do to help keep children from harm,” he said. “Parents who love and affirm their children should be applauded and supported, not threatened, investigated, or stigmatized.”
The lawsuit claims that Texas has the right to define and regulate the practice of medicine and the obligations of professionals toward minors who lack the power to consent to particular medical procedures, as well as the power to protect children from abuse by their parents, whereas the federal government does not.
“The whole subject of the domestic relations of husband and wife, parent and child, belongs to the laws of the states, and not to the laws of the United States,” the lawsuit contends.
The Chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Charlotte Burrows, Director of HHS Office for Civil Rights Lisa Pino, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Becerra all are named as defendants on the case.
In a separate legal battle, the American Civili Liberties Union and Lambda Legal are defending a Texas family and a practicing psychologist who works with transgender youth in the first case challenging Abbott's directives.
A Travis County District Court temporarily blocked the investigation into the family and psychologist last week, stating that the plaintiffs “will suffer irreparable injury” should the DFPS investigations be allowed to continue. Paxton appealed that decision, but a Texas Appeals Court ruled to uphold the District Court’s ruling Wednesday.
The case will go before the District Court again in an attempt to stop investigations into all families.
