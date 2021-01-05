Timothy Triplett was named plant manager of the Baze Chemical manufacturing in Palestine, effective Friday, Jan. 1. Triplett, a registered professional engineer, will begin directing all plant operations.
Triplett, a graduate of Palestine High School, earned an Electrical Engineering Degree from Texas A&M.
He began his career with Texaco in its Central Engineering Department and later founded Coherent Technologies, specializing in the automation of industrial facilities.
Triplett is the holder of multiple patents.
Triplett has been an active member in the Palestine community. He serves as an elder at Faith Community Church, is a member of the Rotary Club of Palestine, helped found the PHS Alumni Association, is currently serving as president of Historic Palestine, Inc. and is a board member of the Texas State Railroad Authority.
He as also served the city of Palestine as a member of the Palestine Economic Development Corporation board and the Airport Advisory board.
Baze Chemical, originally InterChem, and headquartered in Odessa, was founded in 1993 and is one of the fastest growing wholesale chemical companies in the industry. They have operating plants in Palestine, Liberty, Texas and New Iberia, La.
The Palestine plant manufactures surfactants used in agriculture, drilling, and personal-care products.
