As the temperatures continue to rise, Hope Station hopes you’ll help them keep your neighbors cool this summer.
Hope Station is hosting an air conditioner and fan drive. If you have an extra A/C unit or fan you can spare, you are asked to consider donating it to Hope Station to be given to a person or family in need.
Box fans and window A/C units are needed the most. There is currently a waiting list for both. These items can be used, but Hope Station asked that they be in “good, working condition.”
For those who need a place to cool off during the day, Hope Station, 919 S. Magnolia, welcomes you from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Since 2015, Hope Station has been transforming lives in Anderson County. The 501(c)3 faith based, non-profit organization offers assistance to persons and families who are homeless, or at-risk of homelessness. It currently offers vouchers for those in need of food and clothing, along with a mentoring program called THRIVE.
For more information, call 903-723-2930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.