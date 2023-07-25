There is still one more weekend to catch Palestine Community Theater’s summer production of Roald Dahl’s "Matilda the Musical."
The play runs Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30 at the historic Texas Theater. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and creates her own stories. Matilda’s bravery teaches us that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story."
Elkhart student Peyson McKinney shines as Matilda and Kaleb Cole does a stellar job in the villainous role of Agatha Trunchbull.
PCT veteran Chaundra Dantin directed this spirited musical production with the help of Assistant Director Larry Weber, Stage Manager Curt DeWitt and Choreographer Gabrielle Folmar.
Tickets for Matilda the Musical are available at www.pctboxoffice.com.
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St. in Downtown Palestine.
