Frankston Economic Development Board hosts its second Beat the Heat Music Fest Saturday, June 24 at the Frankston City Park on the downtown square.
The concert will feature music by two regional bands. Lee Mathis and his band, the Brutally Handsome, will deliver their brand of Outlaw Country from 5 to 7 p.m. and 6 Miles to Mixon, who specialize in country hits from many eras, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Both bands are from East Texas and play frequently in venues around the area.
A stage will be set up near the Depot Library and the Kathleen C. Fitzgerald Museum. The board plans to close Railroad St., which runs along the south side of the park, to provide an area for a street dance.
FEDC hopes to draw visitors to the concert to promote new businesses and improvements in the town’s central business district.
According to FEDC Board Member Monica Atwood, Frankston has made great strides in improving its community and creating a great destination for visitors. Recent upgrades to the downtown area include picnic tables, benches, a sprinkler system in the park and new sidewalks with rails and handicap accessible ramps along Main and Commerce streets. The FEDB also made improvements to the playground at Frankston City Park recently, including handicap accessible play equipment and new sails to shade the area.
Atwood said everyone is welcome at the June music fest.
“We encourage everyone to bring their families,” Atwood said. “It’s a full, family-friendly event. We’d love for people in the surrounding communities to see what we’ve got going on in Frankston so they’ll come see us again.”
Visitors are recommended to bring lawn chairs and are welcome to bring their own snacks. Food will be available from local restaurants as well as Chalk it Up and Unk’s BBQ, who will bring their food trucks to the event.
Parking will be available at the Frankston Methodist Church, located at 110 S Weldon St. The Go Bus Trolley will provide transportation to the park.
The FEDB hopes to make this an annual event.
For more information visit the Frankston, Texas Facebook page.
