With summer temperatures rapidly approaching, Palestine residents may be looking for cool ways to beat the heat. One new option to help you chill out is Dips-Ice Cream & Shakes.
Dips, which officially opened its doors April 29, is a one-stop shop on the way to coolness. Its menu includes soft serve ice cream, shakes, malts, floats, splits, cones and Dippin' Dots with over 35 flavor options and toppings to choose from.
Customers can dine-in or order to go in the drive-thru.
The name Dips is a derivative of its sister company "Sips," a photo worthy, flavor infused drinks company which opened for business in Palestine on April 5, 2021.
Owners Jenifer DeFreece and her husband, Richard, both born and raised in Palestine, said they are happy to continue giving the community what it wants and enjoys.
“We not only wanted to help grow the community with a new business, we were a growing family with six children, three of which are teenagers,” Jenifer said.“The driving force behind it all was creating something with flexible hours for our teenagers with busy schedules. Then we decided we wanted to create something with flexible hours to share with other teenagers as well."
With Dips completely selling out of ice cream on its opening day, the DeFreece’s are already considering expanding to multiple East Texas locations.
"We'll have to give it time and look at the numbers" Jenifer said. "But we sold out again Monday and we had to order even more Dippin' Dots."
Dips, located at 2034 Suite C. Crockett Rd. in Palestine, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Full menu options for Dips - Ice Cream & Shakes and Sips - Drinks & Energy can be found on their respective Facebook pages.
Just like Sips, Dips allows customers to earn rewards through the Clover app. Let the cashier know when you pay that you are a rewards member and your points will automatically be applied to your account. When you accumulate 50 points you will get a coupon for $5 off of your next purchase.
For more information call 903-727-0311.
