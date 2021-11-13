The Pionette Garden Club honored veterans Thursday at the National Guard Armory with a breakfast and special ceremony featuring the Honorable Judge Mike Davis as guest speaker. Veterans of different service branches and their family members attended the Veterans Day celebration.
Davis, judge of Texas’ 369th District Court, told attendees he is a former staff sergeant in the United States Air Force, serving in Aviano, Italy, between 1995 and 2001. He spoke of the significance and history of Veterans Day and the importance of service and sacrifice shared by all Americans.
Davis said “the obligation to serve our country” not only involves sacrifice by military servicemen and women and their families, but also participation by US citizens in government by voting and jury duty and church activities.
“I learned many lessons about life in my military service,” Davis said. “One was that military service involves sacrifice.”
District 5 Councilmember Krissy Clark led the ceremony. Veterans in attendance include Pierre and Elizabeth Lavell, Bill Freeman, William Hardy, Bart McReynolds, Paul Stevenson, Larry Poole and Joe Nagy.
Sgt. First Class Robert Perez, who directs the Palestine armory said his 60 recruits are now stationed on the border in Del Rio as part of Operation Lone Star.
The veterans in attendance said they felt honored by the ceremony.
“It was a good honor,” Poole said.
Pionette members built and maintain the Blue Star Memorial located near the armory’s entrance.
Pionette President Tammy Norris said her club of 30 members is now 68 years old. Its purpose includes community service, education, celebration, and beautification of the community. Pionette Garden Club was federated in 1953 and often works with its sister organization, Palestine’s Dogwood Garden Club.
Pionette members maintain five beautification projects in the city, including a “Welcome to Palestine” sign on Spring Street near the Visitors Center, a garden and canine memorial outside the Palestine Police Station at City Hall, garden plots near the Historic Anderson County Jail and a small park in the Main Street District.
Pionette Garden Club meetings are held at 9:15 a.m. the second Thursday of each month. For information about membership call Tammy Norris at 903-729-1093 or email her at mimiknorris@yahoo.com.
