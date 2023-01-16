Sunshine and mild temperatures welcomed an enthusiastic crowd Monday to celebrate the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
A parade launched the festivities at 10 a.m. from the Anderson County Courthouse along Avenue A and down West Oak Street, ending at the Palestine Farmers Market. City and county dignitaries were in attendance along with police, fire and Sheriff’s Office officials as the community came together to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.
Unity and community were the prevalent themes of the day as the program at the Farmers Market commenced. Mayor Justin Florence read a proclamation to open the event declaring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Palestine. Several speakers followed, including Rev. Robert Leslie, Rev. Roy G. Duncan, Commissioner Rashad Mims and Associate Minister Kim Hutchinson.
The large number of children and young people in attendance was not lost on opening speaker Leslie as he addressed the crowd.
“Before Dr. King was Dr. King, he was a child,” Leslie said. “All the hardships and difficult lessons he learned as a child built him into the man we remember today. We must focus on our children. We must encourage and foster their talents and interests in order to build a future.”
King, born Jan. 15, 1929, was a Baptist minister who became the most visible spokesman and leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.
President Ronald Reagan signed a bill on Nov. 2, 1983, creating a federal holiday to honor King. The holiday is observed on the third Monday of January each year, near the time of King’s birthday.
